AMC’s Streaming Services Grow to 10.8 Million Subscribers, Remain on Pace for 20-25M by 2025
On Friday, the AMC Networks released their second-quarter earnings report, which included the fact that the company’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services added 1.3 million subscribers during the quarter to grow to the combined subscriber total for Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder, and Sundance Now to 10.8 million. Collectively, the AMC streamers reported 9.5 million subscribers at the end of Q1. The increase represents a jump of 3.4M subscribers year-over-year due to the expansion of AMC+ domestically and in Spain.
While AMC’s streamers all operate as standalone services, content from Acorn TV, Shudder, and Sundance Now can also be found under the AMC+ umbrella.
AMC executives have remained focused on achieving 20 to 25 million subscribers by 2025 and have achieved their long-stated goal of hitting at least half of that number by the end of 2022. AMC+ has recently been buoyed by the fanfare around the final season of beloved drama “Better Call Saul,” but with the series finale just a few weeks away, the streamer — and its linear sibling — are looking for its next big hit.
The streamer has had recent success with crime-drama “Dark Winds,” spy thriller “The Ipcress File,” dark comedy “This Is Going to Hurt,” and more, but nothing has yet broken through to the levels that “Saul” or its predecessor “Breaking Bad” did.
“AMC Networks delivered a solid second quarter, benefiting from strong subscriber growth for our differentiated streaming services as we execute on our strategy to super-serve passionate audiences with a curated, targeted content experience,” the company’s interim CEO Matt Blank said. “We added nearly 1.3 million new subscribers in aggregate across our streaming portfolio, ahead of our forecast, to end the quarter with 10.8 million total paying subscribers. As we leverage our strong linear business, we are seeing increasing demand for our digital and advanced advertising opportunities. And our content creation strengths were on full display in the quarter, with viewership records, widespread critical acclaim for new and returning series including for Better Call Saul and Dark Winds, and Emmy Award nominations across major categories. We are building our business in a steady, disciplined and sustainable fashion, positioning ourselves for future growth and delivering shareholder value.”
Fortunately, AMC Network’s streamers do not just rely on prestige series to attract and retain customers. Early in the second quarter, it was announced that AMC+ would stream movies from corporate sibling IFC Films immediately following their theatrical window. The program saw the streamer debut a new film every Friday, with genres spanning horror flicks to crime thrillers to documentaries celebrating National Cow Day.
As the streaming services — individually and collectively — have expanded their market share, the company is being very deliberate about their growth strategy by focusing on the types of quality content that their linear and streaming brands are known for. The company’s flagship streamer — AMC+ — has also announced plans to expand into multiple European countries next year, which should help get the platform to execs’ 20-25M subscriber target.
-
AMC+
AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.
If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.
-
Shudder
Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth's History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.
We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.
-
Sundance Now
Sundance Now is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
-
ALLBLK
ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.
A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.
The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.
-
Acorn TV
Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls.