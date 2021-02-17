Andy Cohen Slated to Front Two New Projects for Peacock, Including Reboot of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Bravo’s longtime face will soon make an impact on Peacock. Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, is linked to two shows coming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

The first is Ex Rated, a show where single individuals face their exes and try to brave unfiltered opinions of who they really are. Cohen will serve as host of this program. The second is a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami, on which Cohen will serve as executive producer. It also wouldn’t be too far-fetched to see Cohen reprise his role as host of the season-ending reunion shows.

Ex Rated will see singles get undressed by their ex-lovers on everything from personality to sexual prowess — and everything in between. The show is based on real life “exit surveys” that many separating couples leave one another on the way out. The Real Housewives of Miami is a reboot of the original series of the same name. There’s no word on a potential release date for either show.

Cohen was asked about RHOM last year and said the show was cancelled due to poor ratings, as well as losing one of its biggest draws, Marysol Patton’s mother Mama Elsa. While some former RHOM housewives are interested in a reboot, it’s unknown who, if any of the original cast, will return, though casting is already underway.

Peacock is available for download on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, and most smart TVs.

Today also brings the premiere of the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey season, detailing Teresa Guidice’s dating life after a controversial divorce from Joe, her ex-husband who was deported to Italy. Here’s how you can watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 11 premiere without cable.