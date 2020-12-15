How to Watch Every Animated Batman Movie Online

Whether it’s his brooding performance in the Arkham games or his TV series team-ups with the Teen Titans or Justice League buddies like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern, Batman has had just as much presence (if not more) in animated media than he has in live action. We’ve put together a list of every animated Batman film and where to find them, so search for your favorite and see where you can stream it!

If you’re looking for live action Batman films, we’ve got those, too. Here’s your Guide to Live Action Batman Movies.

Simply click each movie’s title to see your streaming options.

Batman Animated Films Online Streaming Guide

Andrea Beaumont strolls back into town, rekindling an old romance with Bruce Wayne in this cinematic standalone continuation of Batman: The Animated Series. At the same time, Batman is mistaken for a masked vigilante assassin who has begun systematically eliminating Gotham’s crime bosses. Now on the run, Batman must solve the mystery, while navigating his relationship with Andrea.

Mr. Freeze is desperate to save his dying wife, and kidnaps Barbara Gordon (Batgirl) as an involuntary organ donor. Batman and Robin must find her before the operation can begin.

The Joker is back with a vengeance, and Gotham’s newest Dark Knight needs answers. This time he stands alone in his fight against Gotham’s infamous Clown Prince of Crime.

A new vigilante, Batwoman, is wreaking havoc in Gotham City. The dynamic duo must discover her true identity.

Gotham City is terrorized not only by recent escapees Joker and Penguin, but by the original creature of the night, Dracula! Can Batman stop the ruthless vampire before he turns everyone in the city into his mindless minions?

There’s a mystery afoot in Gotham City, and Batman must go toe-to-toe with a mysterious vigilante named Red Hood. Old wounds reopen and old, once buried memories come into the light. The mysterious Red Hood takes Gotham City by firestorm as a murderous vigilante and criminal kingpin.

Two men come to Gotham City: Bruce Wayne and Jim Gordon. After learning painful lessons about the city’s corruption on its streets and police department, the two learn to fight back in their own ways. It’s Gordon and Batman’s first team up as the two discover they hold much in common.

Batman has not been seen for 10 years. A new breed of criminal ravages Gotham City, forcing 55-year-old Bruce Wayne back into the cape and cowl. But, does he still have what it takes to fight crime in a new era?. Part two can be found here or view both chapter together in the Deluxe Edition.

Joker teams up with Lex Luthor to destroy the world one brick at a time. It’s up to Batman, Superman and the rest of the Justice League to stop them.

Batman learns that his tryst with Talia al Ghul resulted in a violent, unruly pre-teen son named Damian Wayne. Secretly raised by Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins, he has stepped in to take over after al Ghul’s death. Batman must work to stop his long-lost son from taking revenge and guide him to a righteous path.

Based on the hit video game series, Batman must find a bomb planted by the Joker while dealing with a mysterious team of villains called the Suicide Squad.

An ordinary Lego mini-figure, mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary MasterBuilder, is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil Lego tyrant from gluing the universe together. Will Arnett voices the Dark Knight in his cameo here.

Gotham City is under siege by a series of bizarre crimes and only the world’s greatest detective, Batman, can unravel the mystery! The trail leads to none other than the Penguin and his Animilitia, an animal-inspired squad of villains including Silverback, Cheetah, Killer Croc and the monstrous Man-Bat.

The Joker is aided in his Halloween quest to render modern technology useless and take over Gotham City by Solomon Grundy, Silver Banshee, Clayface and Scarecrow.

Damian Wayne is having a hard time coping with his father’s “no killing” rule. Meanwhile, Gotham is going through hell with threats such as the insane Dollmaker, and the secretive Court of Owls.

Bruce Wayne is missing. Alfred covers for him while Nightwing and Robin patrol Gotham City in his stead. A new player, Batwoman, investigates Batman’s disappearance.

Produced and distributed by Warner Bros, the genre-defining comic finally hits the big screen - featuring the voices of fan favorites, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill. Batman hunts for the escaped Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime attacks the Gordon family to prove a diabolical point, mirroring his own fall into madness. This one is not for kids.

Mr. Freeze turns Killer Croc and Bane into super-sized monsters, and they bash their way through downtown Gotham until the Caped Crusader and his team of heroes join the fight in their giant robot mechs.

Holy nostalgia, it’s a return to Batman ‘66! Adam West and Burt Ward reprise their iconic roles of the dynamic duo, going up against classic villains like The Joker, The Riddler, The Penguin and Catwoman, both in Gotham City… and in space.

A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City. Meanwhile he discovers that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick. Keep your ears peeled for a slew of famous voices, including Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Zach Galifianakis, Jenny Slate, Conan O’Brien, Billy Dee Williams, Zoë Kravitz, Eddie Izzard, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Mariah Carey.

Batman and Nightwing are forced to team with the Joker’s sometimes-girlfriend Harley Quinn to stop a global threat: Poison Ivy has teamed up with Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man.

Former Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent, one side of his face scarred by acid, goes on a crime spree based on the number ‘2’. All of his actions are decided by the flip of a defaced, two-headed silver dollar.

In an alternative Victorian Age Gotham City, Batman begins his war on crime, investigating a new series of murders by Jack the Ripper.

Scooby-Doo and the mystery inc gang meet up with Batman and other friends to defeat evil villains and save the day.

Batman, along with many of his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported to feudal Japan by Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine.

Batman, Batgirl and Robin forge an alliance with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to fight against the Turtles’ sworn enemy, The Shredder. Shredder has joined the forces of Ra’s Al Ghul and his League of Assassins.

A mysterious new villain known only as Hush uses a gallery of villains to destroy Batman’s crime-fighting career as well as Bruce Wayne’s personal life. Wayne’s life has been further complicated by his relationship with Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

This page will update as more Batman films hit The Streamable, so be sure to keep us bookmarked for more Dark Knight.