Anime Streamer HIDIVE Will Simulstream English-Dubbed and Subtitled Versions of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 2

AMC’s streaming arm might be struggling these days, but its anime-dedicate platform HIDIVE is continuing to string together successes. In late April, the service announced that its exclusive series “Oshi no Ko” became its most-streamed title in history.

HIDIVE is back with the announcement of another first this week. The service has revealed that it will simulstream both English-subtitled and English-overdubbed versions of the show “The Eminence in Shadow” the same day they are released in Japan this fall. “The Eminence in Shadow” Season 2 will debut in October, and fans can watch all episodes of Season 1 on-demand on HIDIVE now.

As part of the announcement, HIDIVE released a new English-subbed trailer for ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 2.

Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 2:

In Season 2 of ‘The Eminence in Shadow,’ everything has been going according to plan, but the hour of awakening draws near. Cid Kageno and Shadow Garden investigate the Lawless City, a cesspool where the red moon hangs low in the sky and three powerful monarchs rule the streets. The true draw for Cid, however, is one who can draw blood–the Blood Queen, a vampire who has slumbered in her coffin for eons. Her awakening approaches, and Cid could finally face a day of reckoning.

If the dual simulstream of English-dubbed and subbed episodes of “The Eminence in Shadow” prove to be as successful for HIDIVE as “Oshi no Ko” was, it would cement the service as one of AMC’s most effective niche streamers. AMC is deciding how to proceed with its various streaming platforms and is considering bundling them together for the first time to make them more attractive and easy to use for customers.

Users will start to see new episodes of “The Eminence in Shadow” on HIDIVE this October, though the company did not confirm which specific date the premiere would fall on. Fans will be able to watch episodes dubbed in English, or in the original Japanese with English subtitles.