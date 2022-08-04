Apple Releases September’s ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Schedule, Keeps Games Free

Apple is nearing the home stretch of its first season offering streamed Major League Baseball games, and the company has announced its slate of Friday Night Baseball games for September on Apple TV+.

The games, Apple said, will once again be free, and not require a subscription to its streaming service. And because the baseball regular season ends in early October, this almost certainly means that the Apple streams will remain free for the entire 2022 regular season.

Apple also announced that the games will be available in four more countries: Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy joining the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

The announced September schedule consists of many games that will likely impact playoff positioning. As it has all year, the schedule features two games each night, on the first four Friday nights of the month. There are no games listed, as of now, on Friday, Sept. 30.

“Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+:

Friday, September 2

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 9

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 16

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 23

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET

Apple announced just before the season that it would be streaming the Friday baseball games, marking the company’s first-ever live sports broadcasting deal. Apple later announced a deal with Major League Soccer to become its exclusive national provider and is said to be the favorite for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.