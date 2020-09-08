Apple Taps Former Hulu, Quibi Exec to Accelerate New Bundle Deals

Apple is committed to bundling its services to enhance the user experience. Last month, it bundled Showtime-CBS All Access with Apple TV+ for users

To facilitate future distribution deals, Apple hired an ex-Hulu and Quibi executive for its video division: Tim Connolly. At Disney-owed Hulu, Connolly serviced as SVP and head of partnerships, where he bundled Spotify with Hulu.

In addition, he also handled advertising and partnership at mobile streamer Quibi before his post was axed in an organizational revamp. Prior to Hulu, Connolly worked at Disney, charged with digital distribution initiatives for TV.

This fits with our feeling that Apple is trying to become the Costco of streaming.

Sources say the “Apple One” bundle could come in October, dovetailing with the next iPhone. The basic package is Apple TV+ and Apple Music. The lure for users is cost. Apple TV is $5/month; the Showtime-CBS bundle is $10.

The company also plans new software and hardware bundles, such as giving buyers of the Apple TV set-top box a free year of Apple Arcade.

Next year, Apple will add an upgraded Apple TV box, which has a faster processor and upgraded remote control, improving play for gamers.