Apple to Extend Apple TV+ Subscriptions For Free Through February 2021

If you got free access to Apple TV+ with the purchase of an Apple device, you’re in for some good news. If you signed-up on the first day, your free year of service was set to expire in November. Now, according to a report from TechCrunch, Apple will be extending all subscriptions set to expire by end of January through February 2021.

In addition, if you subscribe to Apple TV+ before November 1st, Apple will be giving a credit for November through February, effectively giving a four-month free trial to new users.

With your Apple TV+ subscription, customers will also be able to take advantage of the newly launched Apple TV+ premium bundle, that gives subscribers access to Showtime & CBS All Access (ad-free) for just $9.99 a month.

Just last month, Apple TV+ rolled out on VIZIO Smart TVs.

The company has had the biggest success with “The Morning Show”, but the second season has been delayed due to COVID. Recently, the service just wrapped the first season of “Ted Lasso”, the highly acclaimed comedy from Bill Lawrence starring Jason Sudeikis. This past summer, they purchase the rights and premiered Tom Hanks film “Greyhound”, which was originally set for theaters.

Apple TV+ normally costs $4.99 a month, but comes with a free one-year subscription for those who purchase an Apple device including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and others.