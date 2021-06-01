Apple TV App Arrives on Android TV Devices

Nvidia had no sooner unveiled that the Apple TV app is available for Shield TV users than news broke that Apple’s platform is now available across all Android TV devices.

Noteworthy news for Apple, as Android TV becomes the latest platform to allow viewers to grab content from Apple TV+, Apple’s premium, subscription-based streaming platform. Android and Google TV have a combined 80 million devices and growing. Previously, smart TV support for the app was limited to Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.

According to a report from Newsweek last month, analytics firm Ampere Analysis estimates that Apple TV+, Apple’s premium video-on-demand streaming service, may have hit 40 million subscribers at the end of 2020. This would’ve added 6 million subscribers in one year — since the firm last reported the service’s 33.6 million users.

However, with the vast majority of those viewers taking advantage of the free year of the platform offered with the purchase of every new Apple device, it’s important for the company to make its service available via other means.

In an interview earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he had little interest in competing with the streaming giants.

“We’re about making the best, not the most,” Cook said, “and so in the TV Plus area, we’re about originals only on Apple.”

This seems to track with what Apple has done recently, as shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Mythic Quest” have received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Apple TV+ is also home to “The Morning Show”, “For All Mankind”, “Servant”, and more.

Android TV users also now have the ability to watch AMC+, Paramount+, and Starz directly through the Apple TV app.