Apple TV, Music Apps Coming to Windows; Preview Versions Available Now

Apple vs. Microsoft is one of the greatest rivalries in the history of tech, but the relationship took a more beneficial turn this week. The Apple TV app will soon be available on Windows devices, which means Microsoft owners will have a better way to enjoy hit shows like “Severance,” “Ted Lasso,” and movies like “Emancipation” on Apple TV+.

The introduction of an Apple TV and Apple Music apps designed specifically for Windows was first announced in October, according to MacRumors.com. Preview versions of both the Apple TV app and the Apple Music app are available now in the Microsoft apps store, which users can download and start testing.

Previously, users of Microsoft devices, including PCs and Xbox game consoles, had to use the outdated iTunes for Windows app, or a web browser to access Apple TV+ content. The app can also be used to rent or purchase movies and shows on iTunes, and even features a miniplayer mode, according to the Verge.

One important note for potential users, since this app is still in preview mode, if you decide to install the new Apple TV app, iTunes will no longer open, and audiobooks or podcasts on this device will be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is released. To revert back to iTunes, you’ll need to uninstall this version of the app.

Microsoft is not the only heated rival that Apple is branching out to in order to expand its reach. The tech company is reportedly testing a version of the Apple TV app for Android, and a wide launch of that product is expected in the coming months. Much like Microsoft users, the only way for Android users to enjoy Apple TV+ currently is via a web browser.

Apple expanding the reach and functionality of Apple TV+ for users of rival devices is a smart move, especially this year. The Major League Soccer season begins at the end of February, and Apple TV+ will serve as the league’s home for the next 10 years. Thanks to the soon-to-be-complete Apple TV app for Windows, Apple will have an even bigger potential soccer fanbase to pull new customers from.