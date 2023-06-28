Apple TV+ Makes First Episode of ‘Silo’ Available for Free on Twitter Ahead of Season 1 Finale

Prepare to enter the Silo. Apple TV+ is gearing up to air the first season finale of its hit dystopian sci-fi drama “Silo” on Friday, June 30, and it wants to give non-subscribers the chance to see what they’re missing before the last episode of the year airs.

Apple has posted the first episode of the show to Twitter for free, with no paywalls to get past or login credentials required. Users can head over to Twitter, or simply check below to start watching immediately. The episode is rated TV-MA for language, violence, and sexual situations.

3 days until the #Silo finale.



Here’s the entire first episode. pic.twitter.com/lIcTXCQ9D6 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 27, 2023

“Silo” is based on the “Wool” novel series by Hugh Howie. The show is set in a ruined and toxic future, where a community exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. The show has already been renewed for a second season, and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Emmy nominee Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo, Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones, and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins.

If the first episode intrigues you enough to check out the rest of the series, you can get a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+, which should give you time to binge the entire first season. “Silo” currently carries an 87% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 88% of audiences agree it’s another addition to Apple TV+’s collection of high-quality programming.

The offering of free episodes to promote a show is by now a well-worn tactic in the streaming industry. Disney usually opts to use its cable and broadcast channels like FX, Freeform, and ABC to show episodes of select Disney+ titles on a promotional basis such as “Andor,” “The Santa Clauses” and most recently “American Born Chinese.” Paramount usually picks YouTube to host its free promotional episodes, as it has done with “1883,” “1923” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

In addition to shows like “Silo,” Apple TV+ carries hit series like “Ted Lasso,” and will be the exclusive streaming home of movies like Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” once they’ve finished wowing audiences in theaters.