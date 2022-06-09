Apple’s ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Games to Remain Free Through July, More Games Announced

On Thursday, Apple and Major League Baseball made a pair of announcements. Likely most welcomed by baseball fans is the fact that the Friday night games airing exclusively nationwide on Apple TV+ will continue to be free to everyone via the Apple TV app through the month of July.

When the season began, the streamer had announced that the initial round of games would be available to everybody, but as the season progressed, they would require an Apple TV+ subscription. However, the service confirmed that when, and if, that day comes, it will not be until at least August.

Apple also revealed the schedule for July’s “Friday Night Baseball” games, starting with a doubleheader that will feature some of the league’s brightest stars. July’s schedule of games includes the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and Chicago White Sox. Clearly, MLB wants to put its young stars in places where young viewers can find them; which increasingly means on streaming services. Somewhat surprisingly, there are no Yankees or Red Sox games this time around, but there’s always August.

The full list of games can be found below:

“Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, July 1

Texas Rangers at New York Mets — 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 8

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers — 8 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners —10 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies — 8:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies — 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox — 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays — 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants — 10 p.m. ET

“Friday Night Baseball” games are available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Users can follow step-by-step instructions to access “Friday Night Baseball” across devices. “Friday Night Baseball” includes live pre and postgame shows, and is available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.