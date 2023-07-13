 Skip to Content
Apple’s tvOS 17 Public Beta Now Live; Update Features New Siri Remote Finder, Facetime Compatibility, More

David Satin

The best way to give new software a rigorous test is by letting the public get its hands on it. Apple has sent its newest software product to public beta testing, as tvOS 17 is now rolling out to users whose devices are registered with the Apple Beta Software Program.

If you’re part of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can get the tvOS 17 beta installed on your device in just a few simple steps.

  • Open Settings on your Apple TV device.
  • Go to the System menu.
  • Select the “Software Update” option.
  • Turn on “Get Beta Updates.”

The tvOS 17 update will be released in its final version to customers this fall. Details about the new version of tvOS first emerged in June; one of the most user-oriented new features will be a remote finder, which allows users with iPhones to track down their lost Siri remote as long as it’s a Generation 2 or newer device.

Another important feature included in the tvOS 17 update will be Facetime functionality on Apple TV devices. For the first time, users will be able to transfer their Facetime call from their mobile device to their Apple TV, transforming the biggest screen in the home into the call receiver. The update will also come with Center Stage, which keeps all callers in focus even if they decide to get up and move around the room.

Another key facet of tvOS 17 will be its support for third-party VPN apps. It’s not yet clear if this means customers will be able to use their VPNs on Apple TV players like they can any other device; a spokesperson for NordVPN expressed concern that Apple would only allow business-to-business VPN solutions on Apple TV devices and that consumer VPN products would see limitations.

The Control Center menu will also see a facelift with the tvOS 17 update. Customers who use their iPhone to wake up their Apple TV device will see that the player automatically summons their profile, showing them their recently-watched titles and bringing up new content recommendations. An Enhance Dialogue feature is also coming, which will help make dialogue louder against the backdrop of noisy sound effects and a blaring soundtrack.

