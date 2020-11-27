BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streambar For Just $99.99 (25% OFF)
In late-September, Roku announced the Roku Streambar – the smaller sibling to the Roku Smart Soundbar. Just like the Smart Soundbar, the Streambar combines a 4K Roku streaming player and a high-quality soundbar in a single device, but is a fraction of the size.
For Black Friday, you can get the Roku Streambar for just $99.99 (normally $129.99). At $99, the Roku Streambar may be the best value in the entire Roku line-up. When you consider, you’re getting a $50 streaming device built-in, you’re basically upping your audio game for just $50.
Roku Streambar
- 4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth
- Roku Voice Remote
- Soundbar & Streaming Player in One
The Roku Streambar also includes the Roku Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your TV. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for Peacock.
The only major app not currently supported is HBO Max, but with the addition of AirPlay to Roku streaming players, you can still watch by AirPlaying to your Roku.
If you’re looking for just a streaming player instead, they are offering the Roku Premiere for just $24.99 (normally $40) and Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $29.99 (normally $50) for Black Friday.
You can see a full list of Roku deals here.
About Roku Streambar
- Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.
- Built-in 4K streaming device: Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the newest and most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment—stream in brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV
- Surprisingly big sound: Listen in awe as four internal speakers fill your room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio—calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll love how great your TV sounds at an incredible value
- Smarter than your average soundbar: Roku Streambar produces sound well beyond its size with the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS—boosted volume and speech clarity will make your TV easier to hear and add rich depth to your music
- Simple sound settings: It’s easy to perfect your sound no matter what you’re watching—automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize the sound for night listening so you don’t wake the house
- Quick and easy setup: Everything you need is included in the box—just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet; it’s that simple
- No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming all with the Roku voice remote—use your voice to quickly search, play entertainment, turn captions on, and more