BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streambar For Just $99.99 (25% OFF)

In late-September, Roku announced the Roku Streambar – the smaller sibling to the Roku Smart Soundbar. Just like the Smart Soundbar, the Streambar combines a 4K Roku streaming player and a high-quality soundbar in a single device, but is a fraction of the size.

For Black Friday, you can get the Roku Streambar for just $99.99 (normally $129.99). At $99, the Roku Streambar may be the best value in the entire Roku line-up. When you consider, you’re getting a $50 streaming device built-in, you’re basically upping your audio game for just $50.

Roku Streambar

4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth

Roku Voice Remote

Soundbar & Streaming Player in One

The Roku Streambar also includes the Roku Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your TV. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and recently added support for Peacock.

The only major app not currently supported is HBO Max, but with the addition of AirPlay to Roku streaming players, you can still watch by AirPlaying to your Roku.

If you’re looking for just a streaming player instead, they are offering the Roku Premiere for just $24.99 (normally $40) and Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $29.99 (normally $50) for Black Friday.

About Roku Streambar