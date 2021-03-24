Bloomberg Quicktake Hits 7.4 Million Monthly Viewers, Reaches New Streaming Audiences

According to a company blog post, Bloomberg’s upstart Quicktake livestream channel reached 7.4 million average monthly viewers from December 2020 through February 2021. The channel launched on OTT streaming November 9. Its on-demand viewership was also strong, accumulating 56 million average monthly viewers across social platforms over the same time period.

The blog post also announced that Bloomberg Quicktake is now available on The Roku Channel, Rakuten, Tubi, Haystack News, Local Now, STIRR by Sinclair Broadcast Group, News Player Plus, and DistroTV, further expanding its reach.

QuickTake originally launched in 2017, under the name TicToc by Bloomberg. The service was launched in partnership with Twitter and produced breaking news and live event coverage on the social media platform. Last year, Bloomberg rebranded the service to QuickTake as it grew to other social media platforms. Then, in November 2020, Bloomberg shifted Quicktake from simply a social media platform to its own live streaming channel, launching with its own original programming and series.

Bloomberg’s goal with Quicktake is to deliver business news to a new generation of viewers in a cord-cutting era. The service mixes Bloomberg’s traditional live programming with documentary-style series and reimagined primetime shows. Quicktake is “Bloomberg Media’s largest investment to date,” according to the company — and their investment seems to be paying off.

“Our vision for Bloomberg QuickTake has always been to create a network of record for this era.,” said Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith when the network launched as a standalone product. “Now expanding beyond its roots in social, it will be the network to watch for the business-minded consumer who seeks a deeper understanding of the global stories that impact their lives.”

Viewers can also access the network on Bloomberg.com, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus, as well as on the Bloomberg Media App on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV.