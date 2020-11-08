Bloomberg Relaunches QuickTake as 24/7 Streaming News Network

Bloomberg Media announced today that they have relaunched QuickTake as a 24/7 streaming news network. The service launches with 10.5 hours of programming featuring ten original series and four live daily news shows, covering a broad range of topics including business, technology, culture, society, personal finance, and more.

“QuickTake’s arrival on streaming disrupts the traditional broadcast TV news model — from the types of stories it covers to the modern look and feel of the network, and the distribution centered around social and streaming,” said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media.

“Our vision for Bloomberg QuickTake has always been to create a network of record for this era. Now expanding beyond its roots in social, it will be the network to watch for the business-minded consumer who seeks a deeper understanding of the global stories that impact their lives.”

Bloomberg QuickTake’s four original shows are “Take Charge” which airs at 9 a.m. ET, “Take a Break” which airs at 12 p.m. ET; “Take the Lead” available at 4:30 p.m. ET and “Geo” airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Original series included are “Storylines,” “The Breakdown,” “CityLab Solutions,” “Good Money,” “System Shock,” “Hello World Beyond,” “The Future of Work,” “Moonshot Conversations,” “Green,” and “Game Changers - New Economy Forum.”

Bloomberg QuickTake will be available on all major platforms—Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV. The service will be available on Samsung TV Plus, beginning Nov. 18 and will come to Tubi later this year. XUMO will also stream Bloomberg QuickTake in the coming weeks.

News that Bloomberg Media will be relaunching the service first broke in September.

QuickTake originally launched in 2017, under the name TicToc by Bloomberg. The service was launched in partnership with Twitter and produced breaking news and live event coverage on the social media platform. Last year, Bloomberg rebranded the service to QuickTake as it grew to other social media platforms. “It currently has about 50 million unique monthly viewers, and 120 million monthly video views, according to the company,” THR reported.