Brat TV Launches Ad-supported Streaming App, Featuring 85 Hours of Original Gen-Z Content

Brat TV, a popular hub for Gen-Z content, is launching its own streaming app that will host all of its original shows that have been seen on other platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. Hit series like “Chicken Girls,” “Crown Lake” and “Attaway General,” will be featured on the app and viewers will have access to 85 hours of programming.

The demand for more Gen-Z content on streaming services has skyrocketed in the past two years. That’s one of the main reasons big-time streamers Netflix and HBO Max have targeted that demographic with their shows “Derry Girls” and “Euphoria.”

So this is why the expansion to a standalone media company is a big deal for Rob Fishman, co-founder of Brat TV. “This is the first time we have a dedicated consumer app where people can watch our shows,” he says. “It’s the same content, but for super fans, it’s nice to have a dedicated outlet where they can download episodes.”

In 2022, Fishman reports plans of expanding into new forms of content focused on Gen-Z, such as unscripted shows and podcasts. While Brat TV isn’t up to scale with the top media companies, it could have a bigger chance of reaching more viewers in a coveted demographic.

With 5.8M subscribers on its YouTube channel and over 20 million viewers everywhere else, Brat already has extensive distribution partnerships with Roku, Tubi, Pluto TV, and Samsung TV Plus, and will carry on releasing content on those channels, as well social media networks like Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Last year, Brat TV made its entire library of titles available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. There was also news in November 2021 that the network would be added to the YouTube TV channel lineup, growing its audience and potential subscriber growth.

Gen-Z stars are widely known nowadays thanks to large followings from tons of engaged fans on multiple social media accounts. Talent who are looking to broker relationships with more established programmers can come to Brat TV for their true start in Hollywood. This includes Dixie D’Amelio, known as one of the richest creators on Tik Tok with over 50 million followers, who was cast in the new Brat TV series “Attaway General.” She has since got her own show on Hulu called “The D’Amelio Show.”

Unlike its shorter episodes on YouTube, the streaming platform will have episodes that are double the amount in length time (around 22 minutes). This gives fans of the teen media universe a chance to watch more of their favorite content with some of the most popular Gen-Z YouTube creators in the space.

About Brat TV

Launched in 2017, Brat began as an online network inspired by “Brat Pack” movies of the 1980s. Fishman saw a need for free yet high-quality teenage shows on available digital platforms. Now the Hollywood production studio is known for its short web series starring popular teenage internet celebrities.

The company originally received $2.5 million in seed funding from a range of investors and have since raised a total of roughly $55 million. And that’s not all. In 2021, Brat TV raised close to $10 million from Goldman Sachs and New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye, and it also doubled its 2020 revenue ($15 million).