BREAKING: AT&T Shuts Down AT&T TV NOW to New Customers, Adds No Contract Option to AT&T TV

One of the earliest Live TV Streaming Services is no longer available to new customers. AT&T TV NOW, which was originally known as DIRECTV NOW has been sunset. Current AT&T TV NOW customers will be able to continue to access the service.

Instead, AT&T is now directing those customers to sign-up for AT&T TV, their streaming service which, until now required two-year contracts and additional fees. With the change, they will be also offering new pricing for their AT&T TV service, which includes a no contract and no RSN fee option.

The no contract plans start at $69.99 with their Entertainment Plan with 65+ channels. If you want regional sports including Fox Sports RSNs, their Choice Plan begins at $84.99 (including RSN Fee), which also include HBO Max for one-year. They also have an Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($139.99 for 140 channels).

If you do choose the no contract option though, the service will only include a 20 Hour Cloud DVR (500 Hours for an additional $10). The service also does not include AT&T TV’s Android TV streaming box, but you can use your own streaming device at no extra cost.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery, Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, and Crown Media (Hallmark).

With the two-year contract option, you will save ~$10-15 a month for the first year and get some additional benefits like an AT&T TV streaming box and 500 Hour DVR. However, after the first year you will see a nearly $35 a month price hike and will have to pay a Regional Sports Fee of up to $8.49 a month.

Comparison of AT&T TV No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

*second year pricing, does not include up to $8.50 RSN Fee.

AT&T TV NOW has been shedding customers for the last two years after they shifted focus to AT&T TV and HBO Max. In October, AT&T TV NOW announced losses of another 37,000 subscribers, leaving them with just 683,000 subscribers in total. This was down nearly 63% from their peak of 1.85 million subscribers in September 2018.

Over that time period, the company had effectively forced customers away from the service with frequent price hikes and shifting of plans.

Back in March 2019, when AT&T TV NOW was still DIRECTV NOW, the company discontinued their existing plans and introduced the new PLUS and MAX plans which included significantly fewer channels, but added HBO in the package.

In 2019, they had two major price hikes raising on their legacy plan customers from $40 to $60.

The one positive change AT&T has made for customers is they have been rapidly expanding access to Regional Sports Networks. AT&T TV is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They also have added added seven new Regional Sports Networks: Altitude, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and MASN.

What Channels Do You Get with AT&T TV vs. AT&T TV NOW?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports