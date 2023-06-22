Breaking: YouTube TV to Drop New York Mets’ Regional Sports Network SportsNet NY on July 1

Mets fans who subscribe to YouTube TV may be in for a long summer as the live TV streaming service is set to drop SportsNet NY from its lineup on July 1.

Sportsnet NY, often shorted to just “SNY,” announced the news on its website on Thursday. The regional sports network (RSN) said that it had tried to reach a deal with the streamer, but as of now has been unable to do so.

“Despite our good faith efforts, YouTube TV is preparing to drop SNY and our exclusive live Mets games,” the RSN said. “We feel an obligation to inform YouTube TV subscribers they will lose SNY’s leading coverage of the Mets, Jets, and all of New York’s professional and collegiate sports teams.”

RSNs have lost their luster over the past few years, especially as service costs rise and cable TV subscriptions fall. The hastening demise of the Bally Sports Network RSNs has been well-documented throughout the baseball season as the network’s parent company Diamond Sports Group (DSG) is going through the painful process of bankruptcy proceedings. DSG has already forfeited its rights to broadcast San Diego Padres' games and will reportedly do the same with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the end of this month.

However, as live TV streamers look to keep their costs down, sometimes it is inevitable that a TV provider and a costly regional sports network will come to an impasse. New York sports fans have dealt with similar situations in the past. In October 2021, Comcast dropped MSG Networks from its platform — and the networks remain blacked out to this day. Now, YouTube TV subscribers will be without SNY for the foreseeable future, unless a deal comes to fruition within the next few days.

How Can I Stream SNY If I Have YouTube TV?

If you’re interested in keeping SNY, there are a few options available to you. SNY is available on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and DIRECTV Stream. Note that only Fubo and DIRECTV Stream have access to MSG as well, which will allow you to watch New York Rangers, Knicks, and Islanders games, as well as New Jersey Devils contests. If you are also interested in watching the Yankees, note that YES Network is only available on DIRECTV Stream.