‘Bridgerton’ Delivers Netflix’s Most Popular Series Ever

Who knew Regency England’s marital prospects would prove so popular?

Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” renewed for a second season, is blowing away all previous stats for top-rated shows. Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, the saga’s season one numbers reveal a record 82 million households watched.

(Netflix classifies a watch as a profile on an account playing at least two minutes of one episode.) The platform also benefits from more subscribers: 40% of its almost 200 million subscribers tuned in.

Chris Van Dusen (“Grey’s Anatomy”) created the Shondaland series, narrated by Julie Andrews, which scored 63 million views in its first 10 days, has already surpassed its own record. It currently holds the No. 1 spot as Netflix’s biggest series ever.

Its closest rival, “The Witcher,” earned 76 million in its first 28 days, while “The Queen’s Gamit” moved 62 million and the French thriller “Lupin” stole 70 million.

Sheltering-in-place has been good for the streamer, which launched five of its six most popular series since the pandemic.

“Bridgerton” trailer