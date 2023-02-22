BritBox International Reaches 3 Million Global Subscribers as Service Expands Around the World

British streaming content is having a moment. British TV streaming service BritBox International announced on Wednesday that it has surpassed 3 million total subscribers. The platform, which is the home to a vast library of curated British content, has now grown over 300% in under three years.

BritBox International, a joint project between the BBC Studios and iTV, hit its first major milestone in March 2020 when it reached 1 million subscribers, and then doubled its subscriber base in just over a year when it reached 2 million customers in July 2021. The service was at 2.6 million in March of 2022. The service launched in the United States in 2017, and last year was hoping for further American expansion while avoid becoming “transatlantic pudding.” Last week, the streamer became the U.S. home for the prestigious BAFTA Awards, one of the crown jewels in the lead-up to the Academy Awards.

While this shows tremendous growth for the newish British streaming service, BritBox is still a small fish compared to major streaming services like Netflix or Disney+. For example, Netflix announced it had increased its subscriber base by 7.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing its total to 230.75 million global subscribers. Disney+, on the other hand, saw a 2.4 million dip in its subscriber base this quarter (due to a decline of 3.8 million subscribers to the Disney+ HotStar service in India), but still has 161.8 million subscribers overall.

BritBox International, which is a separate version of the streamer that exists in the United Kingdom, might be small in comparison to the streaming giants, but it is continuing its niche presence around the world nonetheless. It is currently available in eight international markets including the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. This year saw the launch of BritBox in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, which no doubt helped contribute to this rapid increase in subscribers.

BritBox has also made its subscriptions available through Prime Video and Apple TV, making it easier than ever to find and subscribe to the channel and its growing list of programs. It has also continued to ramp up its offerings, and recently made announcements for all sorts of exciting upcoming original content.

Some upcoming originals and co-productions that were just announced include “Murder is Easy,” BritBox’s first Agatha Christie adaptation, as well as “After the Flood,” starring Sophie Rundle, and “Archie” starring Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant.

BritBox is the hub for all things British film and TV. It has hundreds of TV shows and films, including iconic British TV shows and films like “Mr. Bean,” and “Love Actually,” to new popular series like “Shetland.”