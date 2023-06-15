BritBox Is Now Available to Comcast Customers Via Xfinity Cable, Internet Subscriptions

There’s a British invasion happening at Comcast! British-specialty streaming service BritBox has signed a multi-year with Comcast that will make the platform available in 20 million households in the United States via Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and Xumo TV.

Xfinity subscribers will be able to add BritBox to their subscription plans at $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year, the same as other markets, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Roku. However, the benefit of signing up through Comcast is that the subscription will be included in the customers’ cable and internet bills.

“BritBox is a great addition to our entertainment platforms…all seamlessly integrated in one experience alongside their other entertainment,” Comcast VP Sudhir Muralidhar said.

The BBC Studios and ITV Studios streamer has had a strong start since its U.S. launch in 2017, reaching 3 million global subscribers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Scandinavia. The majority of BritBox streamers are already American users, but the Comcast deal positions the service to grow significantly.

For U.S. audiences interested in the best of British TV, BritBox offers a large collection of originals, co-productions, and other programming. Among the options available are the new original series “Stonehouse,” a limited series covering the story of disgraced Labour Minister John Stonehouse and starring “Succession” star (and victor) Matthew Macfadyen.

Subscribers can also choose from a wide variety of dramas and comedies, including the award-winning political satire “The Thick of It,” David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s “Staged,” the popular panel show “QI,” “The Cleaner” written by and starring Greg Davies, and much, much more.

For all potential subscribers, BritBox subscriptions are $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and the service offers a seven-day free trial with the ability to cancel at any time.