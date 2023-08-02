Can I Watch NFL Preseason Games on NFL+ on My Smart TV or Connected Devices? Can I AirPlay or Chromecast NFL+ Games?

NFL+ is the National Football League’s digital streaming service that allows football fans the ability to consume their favorite sports from anywhere. You can watch game replays, live game audio, on-demand programming, out-of-market pre-season games, and more from your phone, tablet, smart TV, or connected device.

If you are an avid NFL+ user on mobile, you may be wondering if you can cast your mobile NFL+ feed to your smart TV or connected device. Unfortunately, casting is not possible with NFL+ at this time, but for the preseason, my customers won’t need this type of workaround.

Can You Stream NFL Preseason Games on Your TV with NFL+?

The good news is that NFL+ includes live preseason games that are not otherwise available in your market on all supported devices. This means that you are able to watch preseason games on a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, connected and smart TVs, and desktop and laptop computers. While regular and postseason games are restricted to phones and tablets, the same rules do not apply to preseason contests.

All NFL+ content like game replays, live game audio, and on-demand programming can be accessed through the NFL app on your TV or device. Note that you will be unable to use certain features of NFL+ on a smart TV or connected device.

How to Stream NFL+ Content From Your Smart TV or Connected Device

First, ensure your device is compatible with NFL+. The platform is available to stream on many devices, including Google Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. According to NFL.com, Roku devices and Microsoft Xbox systems are also compatible with NFL+.

From there, you can enter the NFL app on your smart TV or connected device, log in using the same credentials you use for NFL+, and find the content you’re looking for. Remember that certain features of NFL+ require a phone or tablet to utilize, especially regular and postseason games.

Can I Screen Mirror NFL+ to my TV?

Unfortunately, no. You cannot use screen mirroring software to have the video from your phone stream on your TV in order to watch NFL+. You must use the above methods to access NFL+ on a smart TV or connected device. This has to do with licensing agreements with broadcast partners who pay billions of dollars for the right to air games on streaming and television.

What Is NFL+?

NFL+ is the NFL’s streaming app that will allow football fans to access their favorite sport from wherever they are. Users can watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices, stream live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, hear live game audio for every NFL game during the season, and access ad-free NFL library content.

NFL+ Premium gives you all that access plus full, condensed, and all-22 coaches game replays — all ad-free.

You can subscribe to NFL+ for $4.99 per month or get an annual package for $39.99 per year. An NFL+ Premium subscription is $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.