Can You Stream ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Anywhere Now That it’s Gone From Paramount+?

Fans didn’t even have time to say goodbye to Rydell High before it disappeared from Paramount+. The service is in the midst of a content purge, following an industry-wide trend dictated by an enhanced focus on profitability for streamers.

One of the victims to fall under the trampling foot of Paramount+ was “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” A prequel series to the classic 1978 film, the show centers on the founding mothers of the “Pink Ladies,” Rydell High’s first-ever female gang. A moral panic ensues when the women first come together, but all that manages to do is bring them closer together.

Is ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Completely Gone From Paramount+?

As of June 29, “Rise of the Pink Ladies” (“ROPL”) has been stricken from the Paramount+ platform in the United States. If it is still available to stream internationally, users should expect to see it disappear from their service in the coming days as well.

Can You Buy ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ on DVD?

Not at this time. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” first released its episode in April, so it simply hasn’t had time to undergo the transition to physical media. There’s no word from Paramount on whether “ROPL” will ever get a DVD/Blu-ray release, though it seems likely the company will decide it’s financially wiser to skip such a release. The soundtrack to the show’s first season is available on vinyl for $25.99.

Can You Purchase ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Digitally?

Not yet, but this release seems much more likely than a DVD of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” The show already has a page on Prime Video, but it does not have any episodes available for purchase as of yet. Users should expect “ROPL” to be available there at some point in the coming months.

Could ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Return to Paramount+?

There’s no way to know for sure, but there’s a very low probability this happens. Executives remove shows off their platform based on complicated formulas and have to pay an extra fee to the SEC to do so. Simply put, shows that are pulled from streaming services tend to stay pulled, and it’s not at all likely “ROPL” is restored to Paramount+.

Will ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Stream Anywhere Else?

It certainly could. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max houses the original “Grease,” which would make it a logical candidate to pursue the series. But WBD’s CEO David Zaslav is notoriously budget-minded and isn’t likely to jump at a show that another streamer has already decided isn’t viable financially.

That doesn’t preclude another outlet like Netflix or Hulu from pursuing the series. Paramount is shopping all of its canceled/removed Paramount+ titles to other streamers, and if it strikes out in all of those places, there’s a good chance the first season of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” ends up on the company’s free streamer Pluto TV.