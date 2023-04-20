Can You Stream Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Beau is Afraid’ Now? When Will It Be Available to Watch From Home?

A24’s newest movie is heading to theaters this week! Its newest title is “Beau is Afraid,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, and the film looks every bit as quirky and off-the-wall as past A24 titles like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Disaster Artist.”

The movie features Phoenix as a paranoid man who embarks on an epic journey to get to his mother’s house. Beau is incredibly anxious, but with his newly-prescribed medication he thinks he can handle the walk. What follows is a series of epic adventures, each more incredible and unbelievable than the last. But will Beau ever complete his goal of getting to his dear old mom’s?

The film currently sits at a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics say the movie is a bit overstuffed, but Phoenix’s performance and director Ari Aster’s execution of his vision are enough to keep it more than watchable.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Beau is Afraid’:

If you’re an A24 devotee, but just like Beau the idea of leaving the house makes you a little nervous, you’re probably hoping “Beau is Afraid” is available to stream from home. Sadly it isn’t, and given the production studio responsible for it it’s a bit difficult to nail down where and when it will stream at all.

The best guesses to answer the question of “where” the movie will stream are Hulu and HBO Max. Hulu climbs to the top of the list because it is the current streaming home of A24 movies like “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Red Rocket.” “Beau is Afraid” seems to have many of the same absurdist comedic elements that those movies share, so it would make sense for the movie to head to Hulu to join them once it is out of theaters.

HBO Max is also a possibility, simply because of the established working relationship between the studio and the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. HBO Max added more than 30 titles from A24, including “Room” and “Ex Machina” in summer of 2022. There’s clearly a good rapport going between the two companies, so it would make sense for “Beau is Afraid” to end up there if it does not stream on Hulu.

That brings us to the question of when we can expect “Beau is Afraid” to be available on streaming, and that one is just as difficult to answer. Brendan Fraser’s “The Whale,” another A24 project, was released in theaters on Dec. 9 and has still not become available to stream on-demand. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” came to theaters in March 2022, but was not released to streaming until late fall.

Given that information, it’s likely that we’ll have to wait at least six months for “Beau is Afraid” to be available to stream from home. That would put it on Hulu or HBO Max around Oct. 21, just in time for Beau to be scared once again by Halloween decorations going up all across the country.