Can You Stream Live NBA Games on DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the newest ways to stream the 2021-22 NBA Season is with DIRECTV STREAM, which currently offers 14-Days Risk-Free. But, what NBA games will you be able to watch with DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is the streaming equivalent of the DIRECTV satellite TV service. DIRECTV STREAM’s most basic package includes 34 of the top 35 cable channels.

It has four separate tiers of service available for customers:

Entertainment : 80 channels for $69.99 / month

: 80 channels for $69.99 / month Choice : 173 channels for $84.99 / month

: 173 channels for $84.99 / month Ultimate : 206 channels for $94.99 / month

: 206 channels for $94.99 / month Premier: 210 channels for $139.99 / month

Each of the four service tiers includes local channels in television markets from across the nation.

What NBA Channels Does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the major channels that carry NBA games — TNT, ESPN, and ABC. With an upgrade to their $84.99 Choice Plan, $94.99 Ultimate Plan, or their $139.99 Ultimate Plan, you can get NBA TV. Users can also add NBA League Pass.

To access NBA on TNT, NBA on ESPN, or NBA on ABC, you will need a subscription to their Entertainment Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. If you upgrade to their $84.99 Choice Plan, you will get your Regional Sports Network (RSN) from Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and others – plus 3-Months of HBO Max For Free.

Nationally Televised Broadcasts

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, TNT, and ABC on all plans.

Most of the NBA games will air exclusively on these channels and won’t be available on your local RSN. You’ll also need these channels to watch the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals.

NBA TV broadcasts about 100 non-exclusive games per season. For the general NBA fan, this is a good option to watch teams that play outside of your home market.

You won’t be able to watch your local team though, as games of teams in your local market will be blacked out if the game is also being broadcast on your local RSN.

Local Market Broadcasts

Most NBA telecasts will air on your Regional Sports Network (RSN). If you follow your hometown team, more than 80% of their games will air on your local RSN. DIRECTV STREAM is the only service that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network (Nets), Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Utah Jazz), and Altitude (Denver Nuggets).

Out-of-Market Broadcasts on NBA League Pass

If you live away from home you can still catch most games from your favorite team. NBA League Pass is available for $200 to watch every team in the league, or $120 to watch a single team’s games.

For $250, you can watch all the games this season with an in-arena stream during commercial breaks, and you will get two simultaneous streams instead of one.

NBA League Pass is available through DIRECTV STREAM. You can add it to any tier.

NBA League Pass also includes the option to add NBA TV to your subscription. This costs an additional $30 if bundled with your NBA League Pass subscription. If you choose not to get the NBA TV upgrade, unfortunately, all games on aired on NBA TV, in addition to TNT, ESPN, ABC, and local telecasts on your Regional Sports Network will be blacked out. You will need a Live TV Streaming Service to watch those games.

You can subscribe to NBA League Pass through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

2021-2022 NBA Live TV Schedule