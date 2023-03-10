Can You Stream ‘Scream VI’ Now? When Will it be Available on Paramount+?

The Ghostface killer is back! Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the theater, “Scream VI” is preparing to make its cinematic debut on Friday, March 10. Neve Campbell might not be starring in this one, but when Ghostface is around it’s a guaranteed recipe for mayhem.

“Scream VI” features the survivors of Ghostface’s previous rampages trying to move on with their lives. Seeking a fresh start in the big city, they leave Woodsboro behind for the borough of Manhattan. But the killer is never far behind them, as they soon find out, and when he surfaces again their lives are plunged into a desperate struggle for survival. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox all reprise rolls from previous installments in the “Scream” franchise.

The movie has scared up a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 93% of audiences agreeing the film is a frightful good time.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Scream VI’

If you’re a fan of the franchise, but would rather stay home and watch the film to avoid disturbing fellow movie-goers with frightened shrieks, you probably are hoping “Scream VI” is getting a day-and-date streaming release. Alas, it is not, but past installments of the “Scream” franchise can be instructive in letting us know when the newest will be available to stream at home.

“Scream VI” is a Paramount-distributed film, so at least no guesses will be needed as to which service will host the film. Once it is sent to streaming, it will be exclusively available on Paramount+.

“Scream V” was released on January 14, 2022, and came to streaming March 8, 53 days after its initial release in theaters. This is right in line with the minimum standard theaters and streaming services have agreed to of a 45 day cinematic window for new releases.

Paramount has had some other notable horror releases since then that can also offer some guidance as to when “Scream VI” will be streaming. “Smile,” one of the top horror films of 2022 was sent to streaming 46 days after its initial release in September. If we split the difference between the two theatrical windows, it comes out to an average of 50 days.

That’s our best guess for when you’ll be able to stream “Scream VI” on Paramount+. That will give it a release date of Saturday, April 29, helping you get your weekend started with a good scare.