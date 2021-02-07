Can You Stream Super Bowl LV in 4K For Free?

Unlike last season, the Super Bowl won’t be streamed in 4K for the 2021 season.

According to CBS, due to COVID limitations, the game won’t be available in 4K or HDR. In 2020, Fox added a 4K HDR stream of the Super Bowl for the first time, which was upscaled from a 1080p feed.

Despite the fact that it won’t be streamed in 4K, you still have plenty of options to stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in HD. And CBS said for this year’s Super Bowl, they’ve focused on stability and to reduce latency – so the game doesn’t appear so far behind cable.

Stream Super Bowl LV on Apple TV

Supported Devices: Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Supported Apps: You can stream the big game on Apple TV using Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial, as well as in the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access.

Stream Super Bowl LV on Roku

Supported Devices: Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra, Roku TV 4K

Supported Apps: You can stream the big game on Roku using Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial, as well as in the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access.

Stream Super Bowl LV on Fire TV

Supported Devices: Fire TV 4K, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV (3rd Gen. Pendant)

Supported Apps: You can stream the big game on Apple TV using Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial, as well as in the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access.

Stream Super Bowl LV on Chromecast

Supported Devices: Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast Ultra

Supported Apps: You can stream the big game on Chromecast and Chromecast with Google TV using Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial, as well as in the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access.

Stream Super Bowl LV on Android TV

Supported Devices: NVIDIA Shield, Xiaomi Mi Box S, Sony Bravia/Hisense/Sharp 4K TVs

Supported Apps: You can stream the big game on Android TV using Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial, as well as in the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access.

Stream Super Bowl LV on Other Devices

Other streaming players like Apple TV HD, Fire TV (older models), Android TV (older models), Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs will support streaming the Big Game in HD using Hulu Live TV, CBS Sports App, and CBS All Access.

For those with cable or satellite, the game will also be available in HD on DIRECTV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity X1, Altice Optimum, and Verizon FIOS.