Can You Stream the New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Now? When Will It Be Available On Disney+?

Halloween’s spooky vibe came early this summer with the release of the long-awaited Disney film “Haunted Mansion.” The star-studded haunting family comedy is now available in theaters Friday, July 28. Starring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and many more, this version of the “Haunted Mansion” is inspired by the Disney Park’s attraction that has been thrilling and terrifying guests since 1969.

The film follows a single mother and her son who move into the renowned Gracey Manor with hopes of turning it into a bed and breakfast. It doesn’t take long for the two to realize that the mansion is haunted as they become trapped inside. Luckily, an astrophysicist running a ghost tour comes to the rescue with a quirky team of “experts” to save the family and rid the mansion of its dark spirits once and for all.

The film has been a bit haunted by the critics as review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has assigned it a 40% score based on critcs’ reviews. However, audiences have given it a much higher score, currently coming in at 83%.

Check out the Trailor for ‘Haunted Mansion’:

If you’re not interested in heading to the theaters in the summer heat to watch this spooky comedy, unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait until it hits streaming services. As of this article’s publishing, “Haunted Mansion” is not available on Disney+ as of yet, but Disney sticks to fairly standard theatrical windows for most of its films.

Recently, most non-animated Disney films tend to arrive on the company’s flagship streaming service approximately 90 days after their theatrical release. For example, both Marvel Cinematic Universe entrees from 2023 have debuted on Disney+ almost exactly three months after they premiered in theaters. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” took 89 to go from cinemas to streaming and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. III” will have spent the same number of days in theaters when hits the streamer on Aug. 2.

However, in cases of bigger box office hits, that window can be left open longer. When the live-action “The Little Mermaid,” was released on the big screen at the end of May, The Streamable predicted a 120-day theatrical run, meaning that it would hit Disney+ on or around Friday, Sept. 22. The film was just made available for digital purchase or rental on Tuesday, July 25, so depending how it does on the transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) market, a streaming announcement could happen at any time.

But, if “Haunted Mansion” follows the pattern of most recent live-action Disney films, that would put the film on Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 25, perfectly timed for the Halloween holiday. When the trailer for the film was released earlier this year, The Streamable predicted that it would arrive on streaming on or around Friday, Oct. 6, but the windowing for Disney has changed a bit since then. However, if the film fails to make the same type of impact that the MCU films have this year, it could still come to Disney+ earlier in Spooky Season than the week of Halloween.

Either way, if our time predictions hold true, “Haunted Mansion” will be available to stream in time for fall when movie-goers are ready to cuddle up for spooky movie marathons surrounded by ghouls, ghosts, and goblins.