Can You Stream the New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on Hulu?
On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the New Jersey Devils. While the game won’t stream on MSG+ and Bally Sports South, will you be able to stream the Devils vs. Predators with Hulu?
Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils
- When: Friday, November 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with Get Hulu For $0.99 For a Year
While in most cases, Predators and Devils aren’t available on Hulu because they don’t carry MSG+ and Bally Sports, this game is only available to those with Hulu on-demand plan and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in New Jersey and Nashville without local blackouts.
While you can’t watch Devils/Preds with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday Deal.
How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal
- Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
- Click Get This Deal on Hulu
- Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year
The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators will each have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
