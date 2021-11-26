 Skip to Content
Can You Stream the New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the New Jersey Devils. While the game won’t stream on MSG+ and Bally Sports South, will you be able to stream the Devils vs. Predators with Hulu?

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils

While in most cases, Predators and Devils aren’t available on Hulu because they don’t carry MSG+ and Bally Sports, this game is only available to those with Hulu on-demand plan and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in New Jersey and Nashville without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Devils/Preds with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday Deal.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Click Get This Deal on Hulu
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators will each have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

