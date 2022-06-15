Can You Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Finals on ABC on Sling TV?

Tonight, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche open the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals against the Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with your Sling TV subscription.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Get $10 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $25)

Fortunately, if you want to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, it will be simulcast on ESPN3, which is available when you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan. Sling TV has a special promotion, where you can stream the entire Stanley Cup Final (and NBA Finals) on Sling TV for just $25. New subscribers can get their $10 OFF their first month.

With the Sling Orange package, you will also be able to stream all remaining NBA Finals games on ESPN3. If you add the Sling Blue package, you can also stream MLB games on FOX, FS1, and TBS, along with NFL games on NBC, FOX, and NFL Network.

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Preview