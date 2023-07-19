Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tubi?

As Coach Kent of “Ted Lasso” fame would say, “Whistle!” The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is kicking off Thursday, July 20 bright and early at 3 a.m. ET. The tournament will air on Fox and FS1 live, and replays will be available on FS2, Fox Soccer Plus and the Fox Sports app.

Tubi garnered worldwide attention last year when the free streaming platform was given a World Cup-themed free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, and carried on-demand replays of matches. Unfortunately, even though Tubi is still owned by Fox, it appears the company is punting on offering free Women’s World Cup content in 2023.

To see every match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, you’ll need a live TV service that carries Fox and FS1. Fortunately, there are five services that offer these channels in at least some markets in the United States, so check them out below and see which might be the right fit for you!

Best Ways to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable channels

$10 off the first three months for new subscribers 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Big selection of national and regional sports channels

Elite-level users and above can watch all matches in 4K 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry both Fox and FS1 in select markets. But which of these services fits your budget best, and which are experiencing temporary outages of necessary channels for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup? Find out below!

Best Choice for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM manages to take the top spot on our list despite the fact that in some markets, Fox is not available on the service thanks to a retransmission fee dispute. If this outage affects you, you can still watch the 35 World Cup games on FS1 with DIRECTV STREAM, and use a digital antenna to get your local Fox station to see the other 29.

DIRECTV STREAM offers new customers a five-day free trial, plus for a limited time $10 off their first three months' subscription. After the discount, plans will revert to the base price of $74.99 and up, not including taxes and fees. The intersection of a great price and fabulous introductory offers with the biggest selection of high-demand cable channels of any live TV service puts DIRECTV STREAM on top.

Best Pick for Sports Fanatics to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Fubo

Fubo is a sports fan’s beau ideal streaming service. It offers a free trial of seven days, and plans start at $85.98, which includes a regional sports network (RSN) fee that the vast majority of subscribers will have to pay. Fubo comes with a ton of RSNs, including those from Bally Sports, plus national channels like ESPN, NFL Network and many more. Customers who upgrade to the Elite plan or higher can watch all 64 World Cup matches in 4K this year, as well!

Best Choice for Customers Who Want More Entertainment with 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

If you want to get a little extra with your live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV is the perfect streamer for you. Plans for this service begin at $69.99 per month, and that price gets you far more than just access to Fox and FS1 for watching the World Cup. Hulu + Live TV also gives customers free access to the Disney Bundle, which means Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and live sports on ESPN+ are at your feet with a subscription!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Streamer to Watch 2023 FIFA World Cup Games: Sling TV

Sling’s Blue plan carries FS1 in all markets, plus Fox in select cities across the U.S. If you live in one of these markets (check here to find out), you can grab a subscription to Sling Blue for as little as $25, thanks to a special offer for new customers. If you don’t get Fox with Sling Blue in your area, you’ll still see 35 World Cup matches on the service via FS1.

Last Choice for Watching 2023 FIFA World Cup: YouTube TV

It’s not that YouTube TV is a bad option for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. At $72.99 per month, it’s a bit cheaper than some choices, even when factoring in the optional, additional $9.99 monthly fee that users will have to pay if they want to see games in 4K.

But YouTube TV doesn’t offer all new users the same free trial, nor does it come with a special introductory price. Users also won’t find any free streaming services included with a YouTube TV subscription, which is why it finds itself in last place on our list.