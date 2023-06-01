Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Max?

From a field of 30, now only two remain. The Denver Nuggets are set to face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals starting Thursday, June 1 on ABC, and simulcast on ESPN3.

Sadly for users of the new streaming platform Max, there will be no NBA Finals games airing on that service this year. Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns TNT, so it could get more NBA games to stream in the future if the two entities renew their broadcasting deal when the current one expires after the 2024-25 season.

Until then, however, cord-cutters will have to find an alternative that carries a livestream of ABC or the ESPN3 simulcast. Fortunately, there are several live TV streaming services that do just that!

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

There are five live TV platforms that carry both channels you’ll need to see this year’s NBA Finals: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. We’ll give you details on each of them, allowing you to make the best-informed choice for watching the rest of the NBA playoffs, and beyond!

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

Our top option for watching the NBA Finals this year is DIRECTV STREAM. Every channel package carries ABC or ESPN3, and each one comes with a five-day free trial. After the trial plans to the service start at $74.99, but if you’re a new customer you can get take $10 off your subscription for the first three months of your service for a limited time.

Once the NBA Finals end, DIRECTV STREAM gives you a huge array of other live sports, including a host of MLB games on national and regional sports networks. This service has the most top news and entertainment channels of any live TV streamer, making it a fantastic value.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

If DIRECTV STREAM seemed a little rich for your blood, Sling TV is the perfect pick for you to watch the 2023 NBA Finals. Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN3, which will offer simulcasts of all NBA playoff games shown on ABC this year.

Right now, new users get $20 off their first month of a Sling subscription and a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite thanks to a special deal. So instead of paying Sling’s normal rate of $40 per month, you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals for the low price of $20, and you’ll have a fun new streaming gadget to boot.

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

There’s no better way for big-time sports fans to watch the 2023 NBA Finals than Fubo. Fubo’s prices start at $85.98 per month (including the regional sports network fee) after a seven-day free trial, so you can give it a thorough try before deciding to commit. Once the NBA Finals are over, you’ll be able to use Fubo to watch a staggering array of live sports via national and regional sports channels.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another good choice for cord-cutters hoping to watch the 2023 NBA Finals. The service starts at $69.99 per month and includes ABC and ESPN3 in all of its price tiers. The best bonus with Hulu + Live TV is that it comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ included in your subscription, so if you wanted the Disney Bundle for free, this is absolutely the way to go.

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

You sure can. YouTube TV carries ABC and ESPN3, so one way or the other you’re covered for the 2023 NBA Finals. Plans start at $72.99 for this service, though it does not offer the same free trial to all new users.

YouTube TV also does not come with discounted rates for your first month, or free streaming services or equipment rolled into your price for free. It’s a good option to stream the 2023 NBA Finals for cord cutters, but it doesn’t come with all the best features of other streaming platforms.