Can You Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Paramount+?

The best in the West and East are about to meet to decide who will become this year’s NBA champion. The Denver Nuggets emerged from the Western Conference, while the Miami Heat will represent the East, in a titanic showdown that will air exclusively on ABC starting Thursday, June 1.

That means that, unfortunately, there will be no NBA Finals games on Paramount+. Although that service streams plenty of sports, including NFL football, college sports, UEFA Champions League Soccer, golf, and much more, Paramount does not have the rights to stream any NBA games.

For that, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers ABC or ESPN3, which simulcasts all NBA playoff games shown on ABC. Cord cutters have plenty to choose from in this regard, but which is the best service for your 2023 NBA Finals viewing needs?

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

$10 off per month for the first three months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Budget Pick: Sling TV ESPN3 offered on Sling Orange

$20 off the first month, plus a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite streaming player GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

If you’re one of the large and increasing numbers of cord-cutters who rely on video-on-demand services like Paramount+ for your entertainment, you might be thinking you’re up the creek without a paddle when it comes to streaming the 2023 NBA Finals.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of options for you to watch! Like most years, this Finals series is on ABC, which is available on most of the top live TV streaming services out there, including DIRECTV STREAM, [Fubo$] Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Sling TV also offers ESPN3, which will allow you to simulcast every Finals game.

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

If you were more interested in watching the first couple of NBA Finals games via a free trial, you’re going to want to look into DIRECTV STREAM. This service offers new users a five-day free trial, and is our Top Pick because it comes with features that other live TV services just can’t match. In addition to the free trial, DIRECTV STREAM also has the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live TV streamer, making it a superb choice for all kinds of content.

On top of these features, DIRECTV STREAM also comes with a special offer for new customers: $10 off their subscription for three months. With that kind of value, it’s hard to place DIRECTV STREAM anywhere besides the No. 1 spot.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

Streaming budgets are tightening across the United States, so having a budget option available is key for users looking for a new live TV service. The least expensive way to stream this year’s NBA Finals is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $20 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Orange will bring you the NBA Finals simulcast on ESPN3, and with Sling’s free Fire Stick offer you’ll also get a brand new device to watch the NBA Finals live with.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

If you’re a sports junkie, who wants a service with a free trial, check out Fubo. Fubo’s prices start at $85.98 per month after a seven-day free trial, so your NBA Finals Game 1 watch party is completely covered. Fubo caters to sports fans of all stripes and has a wide range of MLB, NBA, and NHL games via regional sports networks (RSNs), including those from Bally Sports.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

If you’re more concerned with getting the most entertainment bang for your buck than you are with a free trial, consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The service has plans beginning at $69.99 per month, so not only will you get the 2023 NBA Finals AND 33 of the top 35 cable channels, but as a bonus, it comes with subscriptions toESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV does carry ABC in most major markets, and it offers ESPN3 for those markets where ABC is not available. Plans for this service start at $72.99.

But YouTube TV doesn’t offer the same free trial to all new users, nor does it come with free streaming devices or services bundled into the price. It’s a fine choice to stream the 2023 NBA Finals, it just doesn’t have the same list of extras and features that other services on this list can provide.