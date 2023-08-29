 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Can You Watch 2023 US Open on Hulu? How to Get ESPN+ Sports on Hulu

David Satin

The top tennis players in the world have descended on New York for the next couple of weeks, as the 2023 U.S. Open is now officially underway. The world will be watching to see if another epic Alcaraz-Djokovic match is in the cards, or if Polish phenom Iga Swiatek can continue her dominance.

But will U.S. Open matches be available to stream on Hulu alongside series like “Justified: City Primeval” and “The Bear”? If you’ve got an ESPN+ subscription already, yes! ESPN+ will offer 12 hours of coverage daily from the U.S. Open, allowing customers to choose which court they want to watch at which time. You’ll also be able to do this through the Hulu interface if you’re subscribed to both services.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber who hasn’t taken the plunge and opted for the full Disney Bundle, you can sign up for just ESPN+ and save a little money. A standalone ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month, but users can buy it as an add-on to Hulu for just $6.99 per month if they want to use Hulu to watch the 2023 US Open.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open on Hulu

ESPN+ is the most comprehensive way to watch the 2023 US Open, but there are certainly others. ESPN+’s 12-hour daily coverage will also be available on ESPN3, and users can find US Open matches on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes as well.

Related: How to Watch 2023 US Open.

Of course, if you are a subscriber to Hulu’s live TV streaming service Hulu + Live TV, then you will be able to watch all of the U.S. Open coverage that is available on the ESPN linear channels. Likewise other live streamers DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV will carry those matches as well. We recommend DIRECTV STREAM, as it offers a five-day free trial to all new customers.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
ESPN - -
ESPN Deportes ^ $15 ^ $5 - ^ $6 - -
ESPN2 - -
ESPN3 - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.