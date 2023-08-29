Can You Watch 2023 US Open on Hulu? How to Get ESPN+ Sports on Hulu

The top tennis players in the world have descended on New York for the next couple of weeks, as the 2023 U.S. Open is now officially underway. The world will be watching to see if another epic Alcaraz-Djokovic match is in the cards, or if Polish phenom Iga Swiatek can continue her dominance.

But will U.S. Open matches be available to stream on Hulu alongside series like “Justified: City Primeval” and “The Bear”? If you’ve got an ESPN+ subscription already, yes! ESPN+ will offer 12 hours of coverage daily from the U.S. Open, allowing customers to choose which court they want to watch at which time. You’ll also be able to do this through the Hulu interface if you’re subscribed to both services.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber who hasn’t taken the plunge and opted for the full Disney Bundle, you can sign up for just ESPN+ and save a little money. A standalone ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month, but users can buy it as an add-on to Hulu for just $6.99 per month if they want to use Hulu to watch the 2023 US Open.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open on Hulu

ESPN+ is the most comprehensive way to watch the 2023 US Open, but there are certainly others. ESPN+’s 12-hour daily coverage will also be available on ESPN3, and users can find US Open matches on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes as well.

Of course, if you are a subscriber to Hulu’s live TV streaming service Hulu + Live TV, then you will be able to watch all of the U.S. Open coverage that is available on the ESPN linear channels. Likewise other live streamers DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV will carry those matches as well. We recommend DIRECTV STREAM, as it offers a five-day free trial to all new customers.