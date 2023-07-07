Can You Watch ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ at Home? When Will it be Available to Stream on Netflix, Hulu?

Is there a better “horror movie dad” than Patrick Wilson? Wilson returns to the role of Josh Lambert for the third time in “Insidious: The Red Door,” which sees its official theatrical release on Friday, July 7 in the United States.

To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh Lambert and his son, a college-aged Dalton Lambert must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the mysterious red door.

This is the first time that Wilson will step behind the camera for the franchise, directing the movie as well as starring in it. Critics have thus far not been kind to the movie on Rotten Tomatoes, but 72% of audiences who have gotten a preview screening say they enjoyed the film. “Insidious: The Red Door” may not win many prestigious awards, but it’s still an excellent thrill for horror lovers.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’:

The movie will feature plenty of jump scares, and if those usually evoke a shriek from you, you’re likely hoping you can stream it from home today. Sadly, “Insidious: The Red Door” is a theatrical-exclusive release, so if you want to see it this weekend you’ll have to head to your local cinema.

As a Sony film, it’s easy to predict where the newest “Insidious” sequel will stream once it leaves theaters. Sony currently has a Pay-1 deal with Netflix, meaning that streamer gets a first crack at Sony movies when they’re ready to stream on-demand for 18 months. Once that timeframe ends, another deal stipulates that Sony’s movies stream on a Disney service for an exclusive window. Since “Insidious: The Red Door” is a PG-13-rated horror movie, it’s basically guaranteed that Hulu will be where it ends up after Netflix.

Sony likes to use extended transactional/premium video-on-demand windows for movies once their theatrical runs are over, so it could be a while before “Insidious: The Red Door” comes out on Netflix. “A Man Called Otto” took 113 days to reach the world’s largest streamer after it was released in theaters, and the Hugh Jackman drama “The Son” took 120 days, premiering on Netflix the exact date The Streamable predicted it would do so on May 20.

There’s no reason to mess with success, so we think “Insidious: The Red Door” will be available to stream on Nov. 4, 120 days from its initial release. Sony could decide to put the film on Netflix a couple of weeks early in order to capitalize on Spooky Season viewing around Halloween, but there’s almost no chance it will be available before mid-October.