Can You Watch Local Channels on DIRECTV STREAM?

Ben Bowman

One of the biggest questions you may have when cutting the cord is whether you can still get your local channels with a live TV streaming service. In the case of DIRECTV STREAM, the answer is a solid yes. DIRECTV STREAM offers access to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

DIRECTV STREAM is not the only service with local channels, but it’s perhaps the most complete live TV streaming service available. We’ll explain why it may be the best choice if you’re looking for a cable-like experience without the cable box and added fees.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
Telemundo - - -
The CW - - -
Univision - - - -

Reasons DIRECTV STREAM Might Be Right for You

In addition to local channels, DIRECTV STREAM is a great choice for almost every TV fan. With four separate packages, you can scale up or down to meet your entertainment needs. The least expensive package still offers 34 of the top 35 cable channels.

DIRECTV also offers more regional sports networks than any other service.

The service offers an unlimited DVR with 20 concurrent streams.

If this sounds good to you, you can start watching with a 5-day FREE trial.

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.

The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

The service was previously called AT&T TV.

