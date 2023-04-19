Can You Watch Local Channels on DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the biggest questions you may have when cutting the cord is whether you can still get your local channels with a live TV streaming service. In the case of DIRECTV STREAM, the answer is a solid yes. DIRECTV STREAM offers access to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM is not the only service with local channels, but it’s perhaps the most complete live TV streaming service available. We’ll explain why it may be the best choice if you’re looking for a cable-like experience without the cable box and added fees.

Reasons DIRECTV STREAM Might Be Right for You

In addition to local channels, DIRECTV STREAM is a great choice for almost every TV fan. With four separate packages, you can scale up or down to meet your entertainment needs. The least expensive package still offers 34 of the top 35 cable channels.

DIRECTV also offers more regional sports networks than any other service.

The service offers an unlimited DVR with 20 concurrent streams.

