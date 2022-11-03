Can You Watch the Eagles vs. Texas Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Houston Texans face the Philadelphia Eagles from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the the Eagles try to remain undefeated against the Texans with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Philadelphia and Houston markets. While the game was oringally supposed to be simulcast on local FOX affiliates in those markets, they have moved due to the Phillies/Astros game. For customers in Philadelphia, you can watch it on WPHL (Philly’s MyNetworkTV affiliate) and in Houston, it is on KTXH (Houston’s MyNetworkTV affiliate).

You can watch KTXH with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Unfortunately, WPHL isn’t available on any of the Live TV Streaming Services, which means you will need to stream it with Amazon Prime Video.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

The calendar moves to November and the inaugural season of exclusive Thursday Night Football action on Prime Video reaches its midpoint, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston and face the Houston Texans to kickstart Week 9 of the NFL season.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

TNF with Dude Perfect returns for its second alternate stream of the season and welcomes a special guest, live in their studio, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

