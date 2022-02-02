Can You Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics for Free on Peacock?

Peacock is your official streaming home of the Olympics, but will you be able to watch the Olympics for free on Peacock? Read on to find out.

Can You Watch the Olympics for Free on Peacock?

The short answer is no — you cannot watch the Olympics for free, but you can watch it on Peacock for cheap.

Viewers will require a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the Olympics using the streaming platform, which costs a minimum of $4.99 per month. However, you can technically watch the Olympics for free through Peacock if you are an Xfinity subscriber, since it is included at no extra cost with Xfinity Internet.

Also, if you are an AMEX Platinum cardholder, you get $20 a month in subscription credit that you can use towards a Peacock subscription.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Other Streaming Options for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Although you can watch every event live and replayed with Peacock, you can also choose the more curated experience of a live TV channel. The games will appear on CNBC, NBC, Olympic Channel, and USA Network

All the major services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include the NBC family of networks. If you’re only interested in tuning in for one or two events, both fuboTV and Sling TV offer free trials of their services.

The Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the U.S., you can get nearly all the Olympic coverage you need from Sling TV. Sling TV streams NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel with a 3-Day Free Trial.

The Sling Blue plan provides all the live Olympic coverage except what’s on CNBC. You can add that channel with the News Extra add-on ($6/month).

You will be able to get Olympic coverage inside of Sling TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials in the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

If you decide to go with Sling, Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.