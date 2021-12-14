 Skip to Content
New York Rangers Colorado Avalanche

Can You Watch the Rangers vs. Avalanche Game on Spectrum Cable or DIRECTV Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Rangers. Why can’t you watch the Rangers/Avalanche with your Spectrum Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most New York Rangers games on MSG and Colorado Avalanche games on Altitude – but this one won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

It will be available in New York and Colorado without local blackouts.

At 9 p.m. ET, Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play with analyst Brian Boucher and AJ Mleczko reporting from rinkside, when Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) host the New York Rangers (18-6-3) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by John Buccigross with analysts Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, including this one, you should take advantage of Hulu's 30-Day Free Trial.

The New York Rangers will have eight games only available on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Colorado Avalanche will have five telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

