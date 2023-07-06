Canceling DIRECTV STREAM After Loss of Nexstar Stations? 5 Best Alternatives for Live TV Streaming

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the very best live TV streaming services because of its enormous channel lineup. But thanks to a squabble with Nexstar, the service just lost 159 stations serving 113 markets.

If you are a single-channel type of person who likes watching the nationally televised shows, you still have some options. For example, if you lost your CBS station, you can get it back with Paramount+ for $11.99 / month after a 30-day FREE trial. Or, if you lost your NBC affiliate, Peacock offers it at the Premium Plus level ($9.99 / month).

However, if you want a larger variety and access to local programming (such as your local news), it’s worth considering these other live TV providers as the carriage fight continues between DIRECTV and Nexstar.

5 Alternatives to DIRECTV STREAM to Stream Live TV

1. Sling TV ($40)

You can jump into Sling TV for as little as $40, but there’s a ton of flexibility to scale up. For $55 you’ll get 27 of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

By switching from DIRECTV STREAM, you would lose Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

One other complication: Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS, Telemundo or Univision. Again, Paramount+ can provide live CBS, so it’s worth a FREE trial.

With Sling, you can get ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV. Just add the Sports Extra pack ($11), which also includes Golf Channel and NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 200 Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for $77.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hours for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

2. Fubo ($86)

Sports fans who love their RSNs may rank DIRECTV STREAM as their top choice, but Fubo is worthy of consideration. In addition to the Bally Sports Networks, they are one of the only streaming services that offer MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Fubo also carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

If you choose Fubo over DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll miss out on A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

Fubo does have some great upgrade packages available, however.

You can add Fubo’s Sports Plus package for $11/month to get MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, SportsGrid, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to Fubo for Next Level Sports, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, TyCSports, and Zona Futbol.

Additionally, Fubo has Adventure Plus for $5/month. That adds INTROUBLE, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside Television, Sportsman Channel, and Waypoint.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 250 Hour DVR, but can be upgraded to 1,000 DVR Max Streams The service includes 3 Simultaneous Streams, but can be upgraded to 5 streams

3. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Maybe the best value in all of streaming, Hulu Live TV includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. This means you’ll get Hulu on demand, Disney+, and ESPN+ for free.

In addition to 33 of the 35 Top Cable Channels, Hulu Live TV also carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

The plan includes an unlimited DVR that can save your recordings for 90 days.

One downside: switching to Hulu Live TV from DIRECTV STREAM means the loss of AMC and WE tv.

While they carry NBC Sports RSNs, they don’t carry MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network and NBA TV, but they do include NFL Network in their base plan.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

4. YouTube TV ($72.99)

YouTube TV is a very popular live TV streaming service with a great user interface. Unfortunately, switching to YouTube TV means the loss of A&E, History, and Lifetime.

With the service, you’ll get 32 of the 35 Top Cable Channels and all your local networks. While they carry NBC Sports RSNs, they don’t have MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports.

YouTube TV includes an unlimited DVR with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 of the 35 most popular channels.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams. Give it a free trial to see if this budget streamer is right for you.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

