Cineverse Lands North American Rights for ‘Terrifier 3’; Coming to Theaters, Screambox in 2024

Good things come in threes for horror fans. Cineverse announced on Monday that it is sending in the clown once more and has acquired the North American rights to “Terrifier 3,” the highly anticipated threequel in the virally popular “Terrifier” franchise.

Creator/writer/director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone are back for the third installment of the indie slasher series, which features the sadistic monochrome murderer Art the Clown (played by David Howard Thornton), who was originally created for a pair of shorts and made his feature-length debut in Leone’s 2013 hit “All Hallows' Eve.” The third film is expected to be a continuation of the second, where Art targets a teenage girl (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother (Elliott Fullam) on Halloween night. LaVera will also return for “Terrifier 3.”

In 2016, the original “Terrifier” film quickly became a cult horror classic, and Leone launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund a sequel with a goal of $50,000. Instead, the campaign ended up raising $250,000, and “Terrifier 2,” which was released last fall, brought in over $15 million at the worldwide box office, driven almost exclusively by social media marketing and word of mouth. The film is also expected to have a theatrical re-release this fall in time for Halloween.

“Terrifier 3” will have a wide theatrical release in fall 2024 in North America with the exact release date still to be announced, followed by an exclusive streaming release on Screambox, Cineverse, and Bloody Disgusting’s horror streaming service. With “Terrifier 2,” the service saw a substantial increase in subscribers, and it would not be surprising to see that pattern will continue with “Terrifier 3.” Ahead of Halloween 2022 and the “Terrifier 2” release, Screambox made some major user experience updates, including the addition of several free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels featuring horror, thriller, and cult movies and series.

