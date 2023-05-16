CNN Drops Behind Newsmax in Ratings After Trump Town Hall; How to Stream Conservative News Outlet

When CNN made the decision to host a town hall meeting featuring former President Donald Trump on May 10, it became a lightning rod for controversy. Viewers feared that moderator Kaitlan Collins would not be able to keep a reign on the ex-president, and those fears were largely vindicated as Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election, made unfounded claims about abortion, and gave statements about E. Jean Carroll that many considered defamatory, even as her successful lawsuit for sexual assault and defamation against him was completed in the courts.

CNN is now seeing the results of hosting that event, and the ratings have not been kind. The Wrap reports data from Nielsen which indicates that while CNN saw big ratings during the town hall itself, its viewership cratered in the following days. By Friday, May 12, those ratings had plummeted to fourth place among cable news outlets, behind Fox News, MSNBC, and the hard-right outlet Newsmax.

The event was criticized by some CNN representatives, and defended by others. CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy said in his “Reliable Sources” newsletter “It’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening.”

But the network’s CEO Chris Licht defended the move to air the town hall, saying on Thursday, May 11, “I absolutely unequivocally believe America was served very well by what we did last night.”

