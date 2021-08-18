Comcast, ViacomCBS Collaborate to Launch SkyShowtime Streaming Service in Europe

Overseas, Comcast and ViacomCBS are working together to launch a new streaming service that will combine both companies’ vast libraries into one. Could it be a precursor for the future?

SkyShowtime will be available in more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes and will bring together entertainment, movies, and original series from NBCUniversal, Sky, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock, as well as ViacomCBS’ portfolio of brands, such as Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Paramount+ Originals.

“With the launch of SkyShowtime we are well-positioned to utilize our global content engine to create a compelling streaming offering, quickly and at scale, with a smart strategic phased investment,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “As a complement to our recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”

Last month, it was reported the heads of both Comcast and ViacomCBS met in late June to discuss a possible international streaming partnership, according to persons familiar with the situation. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone, along with ViacomCBS CEO Robert Bakish, discussed a variety of possible partnership opportunities that would allow the two companies to enter markets outside the United States together. The talks seem to have come to fruition with today’s announcement — but what does that mean for both companies’ US presence?

We know Comcast wants to be a major player in the streaming game, especially after Warner Bros. and Discovery got together. ViacomCBS has been mentioned multiple times as a potential partner in this expansion, though so has Warner Bros. Discovery. It will remain to be seen how this partnership will affect Comcast and ViacomCBS’ plans in the US, if at all.

SkyShowtime is expected to launch in 2022, subject to regulatory approval. It will ultimately be available to consumers in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.