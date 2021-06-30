Sensical, a Safe, Free Streaming Service for Kids Ages 2-10, is Launched by Common Sense Media

The newest streaming service on the block is here to help parents ensure their child is safe from inappropriate content while watching shows and movies.

Sensical, a free, kid-friendly streaming service from the entertainment watchdog group Common Sense Media, looks to provide a safe place for kids to scroll for new shows and movies, without parents worrying about what they’re watching. Sensical is designed for children ages 2-10 and offers, “thousands of entertaining, age-appropriate videos featuring characters and creators that children love.” The content looks to be broken up into three “tiers”:

Preschool Kids (ages 2-4)

Little Kids (5-7)

Big Kids (8-10)

Here’s just a taste of what Sensical has to offer:

The platform will also feature content partnerships with many popular studios, giving kids a wide breadth of content to choose from. These include:

CAKE (Poppy Cat) Cyber Group Studios (Leo The Wildlife Ranger)

The Jim Henson Company (The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss Jim Henson’s Animal Show with Stinky and Jake)

Mattel (Kipper Pingu Max Steel)

Raydar Media (Five Apples’ limited series Apple Tree House)

Superights (Bo Bear Handico)

WildBrain (Teletubbies Rev & Roll)

Xilam Animation (Learn and Play with Paprika

Moka’s Fabulous Adventures)

ZDF Enterprises (Lexi & Lottie School of Roars) and

Zodiak Kids (Mister Maker Tee and Mo)

Sensical is also partnering with kid-friendly digital content creators including:

ABCMouse

Aaron’s Animals

Alphabet Rockers

batteryPOP

California Academy of Sciences

GoldieBlox

The Gotham Group’s Gotham Reads

Guggenheim Museum

Howdytoons

Kids’ Black History

MEL Science + Chemistry

N*Gen

Pinkfong

Penguin Random House’s Brightly Storytime

Studio71 (Parry Gripp Maymo Hyper Roblox)

Tankee

Ubongo Kids

Vooks

While it’s clear kids love streaming shows and movies, it’s also clear that most services don’t know how to approach a kid-friendly streaming platform. While services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Paramount+ offer a wide variety of child-friendly content on their platforms, parents still have to worry about a child accidentally clicking a parent account and starting an R-rated action flick or something even more inappropriate. Netflix and Disney+ ranked among the top streaming providers as far as parental controls are concerned, though a chance always exists for a child to stumble into the wrong neck of the woods with these platforms.

This also greatly affects YouTube with its social spaces built into their content offerings, which can lead to inappropriate messaging and other not-so-great things. YouTube is doing its best to change that, with YouTube Originals aimed at kids and a whole new way for younger viewers to enjoy the platform, but again — there’s always a chance of something going wrong.

Sensical aims to avoid potential disasters by providing a 100 percent safe zone for kids to come and watch shows they love.

Sensical is available for free download today via web and mobile on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. For more information, visit sensicaltv.com.

We’ve also got a review of some of the best streaming services for families as well as a review of some of the best streaming services for kids.