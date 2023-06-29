Confirmed: DIRECTV to Announce NFL Network, NFL RedZone Availability for Legacy Go Big Subscribers in ‘Coming Weeks’

Earlier this week, sports-loving DIRECTV satellite and streaming customers were undoubtedly pleased by the news that two of the most popular channels on cable would be available on the service by the time the next NFL season rolls around in the fall. The company announced on Tuesday that the NFL Network and NFL RedZone would be joining the platform’s channel lineup, with NFL Network being available “in the coming weeks”; RedZone broadcasts in-game highlights, so is only the air while games are live.

However, the announcement left many longtime DIRECTV subscribers concerned. Customers who are still signed up for the long-sunset Go Big subscription package were bothered by the fact that the channels were not mentioned to be joining their specific legacy plan. Go Big subscribers have been allowed to keep their unique channel lineup, even though it is no longer officially available to other DIRECTV customers.

According to this week’s announcement, the NFL Network will be available to customers subscribed to the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier packages, while RedZone will be part of the Sports Pack add-on, which includes multiple sports channels and out-of-market regional sports networks (RSNs) — although the games are blacked out. NFL Network will also be available on the add-on for customers signed up for the base Entertainment package.

Despite DIRECTV’s announcement not specifically referencing legacy Go Big subscribers, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that further details for those customers are forthcoming. NFL Network was previously available on the plan but was removed following the end of the 2022-23 season.

“After the most recent announcement, NFL Network will be available to both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers who subscribe to a Choice package or higher,” a DIRECTV spokesperson told The Streamable. “In addition, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers can add NFL RedZone as part of the Sports Pack add-on. DIRECTV Sports Pack also includes NFL Network for those who don’t have Choice or higher. Details for customers with certain legacy packages will be announced in the coming weeks.”

For nearly three decades, DIRECTV had been the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, the out-of-market package that made every Sunday afternoon game available to subscribers. Starting this fall, Sunday Ticket will be available exclusively on YouTube TV, leading many DIRECTV customers to be anxious for more football content. Until the end of the most recent season, DIRECTV had its own dedicated RedZone whip-around channel hosted by Andrew Siciliano that would show real-time highlights and point viewers to which channel they could watch individual games in their entirety.

However, now that the Sunday Ticket package is no longer available on the service, DIRECTV will carry the platform-agnostic version hosted by Scott Hanson.

While DIRECTV has not confirmed that Go Big customers will receive access to either NFL Network or RedZone, it seems likely that accommodations will be made to satisfy this loyal group of long-time subscribers.