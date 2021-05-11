 Skip to Content
CuriosityStream Hits 16 Million Subscribers

Michael King

At its first-quarter investor’s call for 2021, CuriosityStream, the science and nature-based streaming service, announced on Tuesday that it now has 16 million paying subscribers, up from the 15 million paying subscribers reported at the end of 2020. The company has over 3,000 original and licensed titles with paying subscribers in over 175 countries.

According to its first-quarter investor report, revenue was up $9.9 million, up 33% year-over-year. The worldwide subscriber growth to 16 million compares favorably to about 12 million subscribers by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The company also announced its acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to over 500 virtual talks from top professors at 150+ US colleges and universities.

CuriosityStream was founded by Discovery Channel creator John Hendricks and CEO Clint Stinchcomb. The service owes part of its growth to the deals they inked with cable operators. Instead of trying to grow the company on their own, CuriosityStream sold the service to pay-TV operators who then bundle it for their own video and internet customers.

“The first quarter of 2021 kicks off a strong start to the year,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “We’ve never been in a better position at the beginning of the year, with $178 million in cash and investments, 80% growth in direct subscribers, and 90% visibility into 2021 revenue. Today, we’re expanding our factual content proposition and business opportunities with the acquisition of One Day University, an engaging, inspiring, and entertaining service that provides consumers access to hundreds of talks and lectures from the best professors in the United States.”

CuriosityStream currently offers two tiers: a Standard tier for $2.99 per month ($20 per year) that offers HD streaming or Premium for $9.99 per month ($70 per year) that offers 4K streaming of 80+ shows. A small number of their episodes are available ad-supported for free. CuriosityStream is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Google Chromecast, and Xbox.

