D23 Expo 2022 Roundup: The Most Important Streaming News, Trailers from Disney’s Biggest Fan Event

Disney fans from around the world congregated in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend for the 2022 D23 Expo, and they were not disappointed by the reveals, sneak peeks, and more at the fan convention. Disney's biggest fans packed into the Anaheim Convention Center to see special presentations, big-time announcements, and new trailers for some of their favorite Disney content. Check out all the news and clips below

The Mandalorian

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” is coming to Disney+ next year, and Disney released a teaser trailer for the new season. After Mando removed his helmet to rescue the adorable Grogu in Season 2, he has been cast out of Mandalorian society. Can he redeem himself? Watch Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” in 2023 to find out!

Andor

Go back to a time when the Empire ruled the galaxy with an iron fist, and see the fire of rebellion spread across the galaxy with the next Star Wars series to hit Disney+, which debuts Sept. 21 on Disney+. Disney confirmed that the show will run for two seasons of 12 episodes each. Set five years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Andor” will bring back Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, as well as Forrest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Willow

Disney took its audience back to Andowyne for a special sneak peek at the follow-up series to the hit 1988 fantasy movie “Willow.” The titular hero is back to lead a group of heroes on a dangerous quest to save the world while also slaying their own inner demons. “Willow” is set to debut Nov. 30 on Disney+.

Tales of The Jedi

A new animated Star Wars series from the mind of Dave Filoni, “Tales of The Jedi” features six animated shorts that tell new stories about the galaxy’s legendary warriors. Journey into the lives of Ahsoka Tano, as well as Count Dooku before his fall to the Dark Side. All six shorts will come to Disney+ on Oct. 26.

Secret Invasion

Marvel had less of a presence at D23 than Lucasfilm from a promotional footage standpoint, but MCU fans did get a special treat: the return of Nick Fury! From “Captain Marvel,” we know that the shape-shifting race of aliens known as Skrulls have been on Earth for years, but what would happen if they decided to initiate a global takeover using their uniquer form-changing abilities? It’s a threat big enough to bring none other than Nick Fury himself out of seclusion to save the Earth one last time. “Secret Invasion” will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

Werewolf By Night

Just in time for Spooky Season, Marvel unveiled a new special that will stream Oct. 7. “Werewolf by Night” features a secret cabal of monster hunters who emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster, who just might be hiding amongst them.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Marvel’s latest animated series coming to Disney+ on Feb. 10, 2023 follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City’s Lower East Side from danger. Unlike Marvel’s “What If?”, which is geared for adult audiences, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is very much. a return to kids’ cartoons for the studio!

Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson Sisters are back! It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Based on the beloved film franchise of the same name, this new Disney+ Original series debuting Dec. 14, “National Treasure: Edge of History” follows Jessica Morales, who sets off to discover more about her family history and winds up on a journey to recover a lost historical treasure.

The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen returns in a brand new series as Scott Calvin from the “Santa Clause” movie franchise. Scott has been a very successful Santa for over 20 years, but after turning 65, he realizes that he can’t be Santa forever. So, he announces his retirement and sets his elves on the task of trying to find his replacement. “The Santa Clauses” comes to Disney+ on Nov. 16.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Season 2

A new season of the “Proud Family” reboot is coming back in February 2023! Penny Proud and the Proud family are back and trying to survive life in the 2020s. Will Penny make it through another year of high school, and will her family manage to stick together through the challenges they’ll face? You’ll have to watch Season 2 to find out!

Other Announcements