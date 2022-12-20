David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ Now Available for Rent, Purchase on Prime Video

To many, the holidays represent a time for gathering with family and loved ones and celebrating the warmth and good feelings of the season. But to some, it’s another excuse to pop in a gritty, violent action movie and enjoy some good old-fashioned escapism.

There’s an early present for that very specific audience under the tree today as David Harbour’s Santa-themed action flick “Violent Night” is now available for rental or purchase on Prime Video. A 48-hour rental costs $19.99, while purchasing the movie for keeps costs $24.99.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into the compound of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve, they think it’s the perfect night to carry off a quick heist. After taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared to face a surprise combatant coming to save the day: Santa Claus. Kris Kringle just so happens to be on the grounds and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

“Violent Night” also stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, and “Christmas Vacation” veteran Beverly D’Angelo. The film currently sits at a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the outlandish plot and the film’s overall absurdity.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Violent Night’:

The movie first came to theaters on Friday, Dec. 2, which would normally be a pretty short theatrical window for a film, but the holiday setting of “Violent Night” makes it perfect for at-home-viewing this time of year, especially since Universal will get more money per purchase of the film now than it will once the movie is available to stream on Peacock.

Just when that might be is currently unclear, so fans who don’t want to wait around to watch the movie can snuggle up with some hot cocoa and some hyper-stylized violence on Prime Video now. “Violent Night” was made by the producers of the “John Wick” franchise, and any viewers familiar with those films know it means over-the-top action and plenty of humor on the side.

If this extreme, outlandish action comedy sounds like the perfect holiday treat to you, head on over to Prime Video and rent or purchase it this holiday season!