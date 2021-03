DEAL ALERT: Add Your Local CBS Affiliate to Sling TV, Philo, or TVision For Just $2.50 a Month With This Deal

While you won’t get your local CBS affiliate with Sling TV, Philo, or T-Mobile TVision, there is an inexpensive way to add it, but you don’t have much time.

If you sign-up for CBS All Access before it becomes Paramount+ on Thursday (March 4th), you can get 50% off an entire year.

With the discount, you will get the “Limited Commercials” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Commercial Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month) – both of which includes your local CBS affiliate.

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer (it will take you to CBS All Access)

Click “Continue”

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free”

Create Your CBS Account

If it’s not already added, use code: PARAMOUNTPLUS

Add payment and select “Start CBS All Access”

Get The Deal $29.99 | normally $59.99 cbs.com Get 50% OFF Paramount Plus For a Limited Time

Both plans include your local CBS affiliate – and you will be grandfathered into those plans when the new Paramount+ base plan (which doesn’t include it) launches in June.

To access your CBS affiliate, you will have to use the Paramount+ app – it won’t be available via the Sling, Philo, or T-Mobile interface – and doesn’t have DVR capability.

You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year if you keep your subscription. When you sign-up, you will get access to CBS All Access immediately and will automatically get Paramount+ when it launches on March 4th.

CBS All Access/Paramount+ includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL (including Super Bowl LV), College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies, when it relaunches on March 4th.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more.

ViacomCBS will be adding five new original series to the relaunched Paramount+:

The Offer : scripted limited event series, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.”

: scripted limited event series, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.” Lioness : Based on a real-life CIA program, follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

: Based on a real-life CIA program, follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. MTV’s Behind The Music - The Top 40 : Unlocks MTV’s vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes.

: Unlocks MTV’s vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The Real Criminal Minds : True crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series.

: True crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series. The Game: Revival of the beloved BET series.

They will join the previously announced Spongebob spin-off “Kamp Koral” series, along with the being the SVOD home of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

Last year, CBS All Access revamped the service with 3,500 additional episodes of TV and movies from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and BET. The service has a brand-new interface with better recommendations and revamped home-screen — and just looks slicker.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.