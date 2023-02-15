DEAL ALERT: American Express Members Eligible for $30 Back on fuboTV Subscriptions for Three Months

If you are an American Express cardholder, there is no better time to subscribe to fuboTV than now. For the next three months, Fubo subscribers using an AMEX card to pay for their monthly bill n can receive $30 back for a total of $90 in savings when spending $65 or more on a single purchase. This number should not be hard to reach, with fuboTV plans starting at $74.99 per month plus fees. This offer would allow Amex cardholders to enjoy the service for just $44.99 per month for three months. Time is of the essence, however, as this deal expires on May 31.

How to Get The Deal

Keep in mind that you have to use your American Express card as the payment method on Fubo to qualify for the statement credit. Also, purchases may not qualify if they are billed through a third-party service. So, if you subscribe to fuboTV via The Roku Channel or another streaming subscription hub, the streamer will be unable to access your payment information to determine if you are eligible for the credit from Amex.

What Can I Watch With FuboTV?

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 channels to choose from including 25 of the top 35 cable services, as well as a variety of add-on options. It is also a popular choice for those who enjoy an array of sports, as fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services).