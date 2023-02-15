DEAL ALERT: American Express Members Eligible for $30 Back on fuboTV Subscriptions for Three Months
If you are an American Express cardholder, there is no better time to subscribe to fuboTV than now. For the next three months, Fubo subscribers using an AMEX card to pay for their monthly bill n can receive $30 back for a total of $90 in savings when spending $65 or more on a single purchase. This number should not be hard to reach, with fuboTV plans starting at $74.99 per month plus fees. This offer would allow Amex cardholders to enjoy the service for just $44.99 per month for three months. Time is of the essence, however, as this deal expires on May 31.
How to Get The Deal
- Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you're eligible.
- If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for fuboTV.
- Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your fuboTV account.
- You’ll receive a $30 credit on your Amex statement for the next three months.
Keep in mind that you have to use your American Express card as the payment method on Fubo to qualify for the statement credit. Also, purchases may not qualify if they are billed through a third-party service. So, if you subscribe to fuboTV via The Roku Channel or another streaming subscription hub, the streamer will be unable to access your payment information to determine if you are eligible for the credit from Amex.
What Can I Watch With FuboTV?
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 channels to choose from including 25 of the top 35 cable services, as well as a variety of add-on options. It is also a popular choice for those who enjoy an array of sports, as fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services).
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee.
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.